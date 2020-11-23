On Saturday, U.S. Sen. John Hoeven addressed the Independent Beef Association of North Dakota’s (I-BAND) annual meeting, where he outlined his efforts as chairman of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee and a members of the Senate Agriculture Committee to help ranchers overcome the challenges of severe weather, low commodity prices, trade disruptions and COVID-19.
The senator is advancing this temporary assistance and working with the administration to ensure it serves producers as effectively as possible, with the goal of getting back to stable production conditions. At the same time, Hoeven continues his efforts to ensure fair and transparent pricing for the nation’s cattle producers.
“Our ranchers deserve a market that gives them a fair price for their product, and that’s exactly what we’re working to provide, both through our efforts with calling for the DOJ investigation and the upcoming Livestock Mandatory Reporting reauthorization,” Hoeven said. “At the same time, we are providing temporary assistance to support producers through an unprecedented series of challenges. This is all about ensuring ranchers can maintain their operations until conditions improve and, with more fair and transparent pricing, empowering them to continue providing the highest quality, lowest cost food supply in the world.”
Hoeven was among the first senators to call for an investigation into price manipulation in the cattle market, having joined a letter led by Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) to Attorney General William Barr in March.
Hoeven and Sen. Deb Fischer also pressed Barr to investigate suspected price manipulation and anticompetitive behavior in the cattle industry.
The DOJ began its inquiry into meatpacking companies earlier this year, and the senator continues urging the administration to exercise its authority to address potential violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act and broader antitrust laws.
Hoeven cosponsored bipartisan legislation, introduced by Senator Chuck Grassley to increase transparency and competition in the cattle market. The legislation requires that a minimum of 50 percent of a meat packer’s weekly volume of beef slaughter be purchased on the open or spot market.
Hoeven highlighted a USDA report released earlier this year, which details disparities between boxed beef and live cattle prices, and demonstrates the need for cattle market reforms.
Hoeven secured $9.5 billion of direct funding to assist farmers and ranchers as well as $14 billion in Commodity Credit Corporation funding in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The senator then worked with USDA to advance the initial CFAP payments and to ensure the CCC funding was used for CFAP 2. Hoeven also held regular meetings with North Dakota producers and USDA officials, including Farm Service Agency Administrator Richard Fordyce, to facilitate feedback to the administration and make sure the program works for farmers and ranchers.
Under CFAP 2, ranchers will receive $55/head for the highest number of cattle in inventory between April 16 and Aug. 31. Sign-up for the program runs until Dec. 11. Additional information on CFAP 2 is available from USDA at www.farmers.gov.
In addition, Hoeven worked to include a full reimbursement of the CCC in the continuing resolution passed earlier this fall. On multiple occasions, Hoeven led his farm state colleagues in securing support for the CCC reimbursement on the Senate floor, citing a letter signed by more than 40 farm groups calling for funding the CCC. This helps ensure producers don’t face delays in vital Farm Bill programs, including the Livestock Forage Program and Livestock Indemnity Program.