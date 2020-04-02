BISMARCK, N.D. – Senator John Hoeven, a member of the Senate Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, today announced that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded more than $11.2 million in funding to North Dakota and tribes in the state to help combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Today’s funds are distributed from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law by President Trump last month. Details are as follows:
The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program provides annual funding on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable communities by providing decent housing, a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons. The additional CDBG funds provided today is supplemental to the annual distribution, and is intended to provide resources to local communities to address COVID-19.
· North Dakota State-Wide – $2,345,392
· Fargo – $464,253
· Grand Forks – $268,054
· Bismarck – $239,107
The Indian Housing Block Grant (IHBG) program supports the development and operation of low-income housing on Indian reservations and in Indian communities to support safe and healthy environments while preparing for and responding to COVID-19.
· Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians – $2,288,228
· Standing Rock Sioux Tribe – $1,739,703
· Three Affiliated Tribes of Fort Berthold – $1,307,383
· Spirit Lake Tribe – $883,901
Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) funding supports rehabilitation or conversion of buildings for use as emergency shelter for those in need. This funding will help provide emergency homeless shelters with sanitary supplies and services to reduce the spread of infectious disease in their programs.
· North Dakota State-Wide – $1,673,841
“It’s vital all citizens have proper housing and shelter available, especially during these COVID-19 pandemic conditions,” said Hoeven. “This funding from the CARES Act continues to provide essential resources to those most in need in communities across North Dakota.”