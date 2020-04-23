The State Historical Society of North Dakota is asking the public to help document the COVID-19 crisis by donating digital stories, personal reflections, photos, and home videos to the state agency where they will be preserved for future generations.
“The COVID-19 crisis will be talked about and researched by many generations to come. As the repository of our state’s history, we're inviting individuals to help document this event and share personal stories of how this is affecting them, their families, and their work, health, education and significant life events,” said Kim Jondahl, Audience Engagement & Museum Division director with the agency.
The State Historical Society is seeking public answers to these questions and more: How are you staying connected to friends and family? How are you spending your days? Have employment changes affected your daily life? What have you learned about yourself, your friends, or your family, that will change the way you live moving forward? To learn more about how to contribute your stories, images, videos and more, find information at statemuseum.nd.gov/share-your-story.
After the State Historical Society reopens and it is safe to do so, the staff will also collect objects, papers, homemade masks, business signs, and other materials relevant to the crisis.
“Some of the most commonly researched areas of our state archives and collections are the personal letters, diaries, photos, films, and artifacts from the past that speak volumes about the courage, fear, and community support that people experienced during challenging situations,” adds Jondahl. “This opportunity to add to North Dakota’s current story will help give future historians and students clues about how we coped, how we communicated, and even how we memed.”
The State Historical Society of North Dakota collects, manages, and preserves North Dakota government public records documenting the history of our state and activities of state government. The agency also collects materials donated by private citizens that contribute to an understanding of the state’s history.