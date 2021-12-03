Reports of a new variant of concern for COVID-19 were not what bought Michele Antonson to the Upper Missouri District Health Unit’s walk-in vaccination clinic on Thursday.
Antonson said she has holiday traveling coming up, and the timing of her previous vaccines were such that it was just the right time to get the booster.
“It’s time,” she said. “And I’m trying to do my part.”
Antonson was one of about 200 people who visited the walk-in COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic, which is held every Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m.
That was a little more traffic than usual, Upper Missouri District Health spokeswoman Daphne Clark told the Williston Herald, and most appeared to be like Antonson. There for a booster shot, though some also got flu shots as well.
The plan is to continue the clinics each week so long as there is continued demand for either the flu or the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots.
“We’ve got plenty of each vaccine,” Clark said.
While most of the people attending the clinic on Thursday were, like Antonson, seeking a booster shot, there were also a few who were first-timers at the clinic.
Among these was a woman, who asked to remain anonymous, there because work is requiring her to get a shot.
Few people mentioned the new variant of concern, Omicron, as a reason for their visit, but Clark said UMDHU has taken a lot of questions about it.
“I’ve had quite a few questions,” she said. “But you know, we are still stuck with everybody else in that we don’t know many answers right now.”
Omicron has not yet been spotted in North Dakota, but has been confirmed in California and a handful of other states, including Minnesota. The Minnesota case suggests community spread is already occurring in the United States.
North Dakota is doing whole genome sequencing on between 5 to 10 percent of its PCR tests, and it’s sending an additional 17 to 20 samples to the CDC for that purpose as well. That is a robust amount of testing, as compared to what other states are doing, and should soon spot Omicron if it is here, state health officials said this week.
The new variant has more than 30 mutations along the spike protein that was used to develop the currently available vaccines. Health experts are concerned that could reduce the effectiveness of existing vaccines, but just how much remains a guess.
The vaccines were designed to promote development of a wide array of antibodies all along the spike protein, so it is anticipated that at least some level of effectiveness will remain.
“Vaccination is still the best tool we have to reduce the risk of infection and severe disease,” North Dakota Department of Health’s Division of Disease Control Kirby Kruger said. “And the other part of this is, for individuals who have started their vaccination series or have completed their vaccination series, the CDC has now recommended booster doses for all adults.”
Health recommendations haven’t changed in light of Omicron’s appearance. The same CDC guidelines are still recommended:
— Stay socially distanced or wear a mask if that’s not possible.
— Wash your hands before eating, or after touching any high-contact surfaces such as light switches and door knobs.
— Stay home if you’re sick or have any symptoms of COVID-19.
— Avoid crowded indoor spaces with poor ventilation.
— Get vaccinated, if you haven’t already.
— Get a booster shot if you were vaccinated six or more months ago with Modern or Pfizer or two or more months ago with Johnson and Johnson.