The North Dakota High School Sports and Activities Association is canceling the Class A basketball tournament and all remaining tournaments, fine arts and spring sports seasons because of coronavirus.
The NDHSSA announced its decision Friday, March 13, shortly after President Donald Trump issued an Emergency Declaration in the nation's ongoing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus spreading worldwide. The NDHSAA will suspend play at the 2020 NDHSAA Class A Basketball State Tournament and all remaining 2020 NDHSAA Winter Postseason State Tournaments including the 2020 NDHSAA Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament.
In addition to the remaining 2020 NDHSAA Winter Postseason Basketball State Tournaments being suspended, all remaining fine arts and spring sports seasons have been suspended indefinitely, which includes practices and game contests. Further information will be released as it becomes available.
Refund process regarding the 2020 NDHSAA Class A Basketball State Tournament and the 2020 NDHSAA Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament will be communicated to patrons at a later time on www.ndhsaanow.com.
The announcement came just hours after the association had announced plans to limit attendance.