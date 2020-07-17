Hess has announced it will delay a planned turnaround for maintenance at the Tioga Gas Plant until 2021, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States.
Turnaround refers to routine maintenance that’s conducted annually at gas plants. In this case, the turnaround was integral not only to routine maintenance, but to a $150 million expansion underway at the plant.
The turnaround, originally scheduled for the third quarter of 2020, would have involved bringing 300 or so additional people to the site, many of them traveling form out of state.
Robert Young, a spokesman for the company, told the Williston Herald the decision to delay the turnaround was made to safeguard the health of both workers and the community.
“We took this decision today as we believe the rising number of cases in the U.S. poses a risk to the project, given the number of out-of-state workers who would have been needed to complete the planned maintenance,” Young said. “The safety of our workforce and the communities where we operate is our top priority.”
The construction work at the Tioga Gas Plant that is currently under way is mostly being done by North Dakota workers, Young added, or by workers who have been residing in the area for several months.
The $150 million expansion at the Tioga Gas Plant is still “well advanced,” a media release from the company says, and everything is still on track for completion by the end of 2020.
Incremental gas processing capacity will still be available in 2021 when the turnaround is completed and the residue and NGL takeaway pipelines “tied in.”
There is, thus, no change to Hess Midstream’s previously announced 2020 financial guidance, which projected 25 percent growth in adjusted EBITDA in 2021, compared to full-year 2020.
“Hess Midstream reaffirms its targeted 5% annual distribution per share growth rate through 2022,” a media release states. “As a result of the deferral of the TGP turnaround, Hess Midstream now expects third quarter distribution coverage of approximately 1.1x.”
Hess Midstream’s announcement on Friday, July 17, follows an outbreak at the Tioga Gas Plant that involved several employees of a contractor providing services to the facility.
Ohmstede, an EMCOR company, told the Williston Herald it had identified eight cases, all of them out-of-state workers who had been in the area for two to three weeks. These workers are now all self-isolating, and Ohmstede is using its contact tracing to identify all close contacts, who are also self-isolating.
Deep-cleaning was performed in all relevant areas of the plant, Hess spokeswoman Hillary Hramon said.
In addition to the safety protocols that had already been in place, Hess has also taken steps to establish a protocol for any out-of-state workers who must visit the plant.
All out-of-state workers will be required to have a negative PCR test for coronavirus prior to leaving their point of origin for North Dakota. Upon arrival, out-of-state workers will be tested three subsequent times in three-day intervals at a clinic set up inside the Target Logistics Lodging Facility in Stanley, which is where a majority of out-of-state workers will be housed.
These protocols will remain in place for any out-of-state workers needed at the site.
Williams County’s COVID-19 cases have been rising in recent days, with 80 cases since July 4, 56 of them in the last seven days.
It’s not known whether the recently identified Tioga cases are part of the state’s daily count. State officials told the Williston Herald it would violate state law to clarify that.
North Dakota has not been counting cases from out-of-state workers if they don’t reside in the state, Gov. Doug Burgum has said. That avoids double-counting cases in the national tally.
It’s unknown at the point how many out-of-state positives there are in the West, where oilfield workers commonly have a two-week on, two-week off schedule and may not necessarily consider North Dakota their residence, and construction projects in the summer may frequently rely on an out-of-state workforce.
North Dakota on Friday reported 124 new cases of COVID-19 from Thursday testing. Eight of these were from Williams County, 37 from Cass County, 25 from Burleigh, 11 from Grand Forks, and 13 from Ward county.
There were 107 recoveries, a net increase of 17 new cases of COVID-19.
A total of 4,135 tests were completed, bringing the daily positivity rate to 3 percent.
The total number of people hospitalized since the pandemic tracking began is 290. Only 36 of are currently hospitalized, down from a peak of 43.
There was one more death, a woman in her 80s from Morton County, which brings the state’s total death count to 90. The status of the woman’s underlying conditions was not known.