A local business owner was contacted by someone claiming to represent the Sidney Herald on Tuesday, Nov. 10, and the caller asked for the business' credit card to refund money.
The business owner did the right thing and called the police. The Herald is not calling businesses to offer a refund. Instead of doing a program like this, earlier this year we provided a grant opportunity to businesses that were affected by COVID-19.
Thanks to the business owner for letting us know and for doing the right thing by calling the police.