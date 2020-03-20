A hearing planned for Whiting Oil’s Robinson Lake Oil Conditioning Facility on March 30 in New Town will go on as scheduled despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a media release from the Public Service Commission.
In keeping with recommendations to minimize public gatherings, however, members of the public are being encouraged to view the hearing online the day after it is conducted and to submit their comments in writing. The comments will be accepted into the official record for up to five days after the hearing.
To find the hearing online, click on the case under “hot topics.”
Comments may be submitted to either ndpsc@nd.gov or mailed to them at 600 E. Boulevard Ave. Dept. 408 Bismarck, ND 5805.
Whiting is seeking to expand its existing Robinson Lake Oil Conditioning Facility from 45,000 barrels per day to 65,000 barrels of crude oil per day.
The $6 million facility is the only one of its kind in the state. It’s located 7.9 miles northeast of New Town on a 5-acre parcel that Whiting owns. Built in August 2017 and placed into service December of 2017, it conditions crude oil for delivery to out-of-state markets by pipeline.
The proposed expansion will involve adding more heaters, pumps, and control valves to the facility, adding 20,000 barrels per day of processing capacity.
The hearing is 10 a.m. at Teddy’s Residential Suites, located at 951 Eagle Drive in New Town. It will be conducted by a substantive Administrative Law Judge, who will also issue a recommended finding of fact and conclusions of law and a recommended order. PSC Commissioners will review all the information in the record before making the final decision on the case at a later date.
In its application materials, which precede the Russia-OPEC price war, Whiting said increased production in the Williston Basin is driving a need for more crude oil conditioning in general, and at the Robinson Lake Oil Gathering System in particular.
Whiting is among companies that have announced cuts to 2020 capital expenditures due to the ongoing international price war. It has announced $185 million cuts to 2020 capital spending, which the company said in a media release will involve dropping one rig and one completion crew.
It was not immediately clear if the cut would involve the oil conditioning facility. The company did not respond immediately to emailed inquiries on the matter.
The expansion Whiting proposes won’t exceed the footprint of its existing plant. Most of the labor building the plant will be out-of-state, though Whiting said in its application that the primary contractor will use local labor when possible.
The estimated cost of the expansion is $1.2 million. The company had said it's hoping to begin construction in the spring. It would then be operational by July, contingent on receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals. The expanded facility would start out at 55,000 barrels per day the first year and reach full capacity by the end of 2021.
Whiting Oil and Gas, headquartered in Denver, is one of the largest independent oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States, and among the top Bakken oil producers.
It’s $6 billion acquisition of the Kodiak Oil and Gas Corporation in 2014 gave it one of the largest acreages in the Bakken/Three Forks, where it holds 473,781 net acres. Many of those acres are in core areas of the Williston Basin.