The Upper Missouri District Health Unit is changing the time of its walk-in COVID vaccine clinic starting July 1 and through the rest of the month.
As of July 1, UMDHU will have its walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursdays from 3 until 5:45 p.m. at the old airport hangar, 408 Airport Road in Williston.
The clinics are open to anyone who would like to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
If you were in a previous priority group, you have not missed your chance and still can register, also. UMDHU has Moderna, which is available for patients 18 years and older, Pfizer, available for those 12 years and older, and Johnson and Johnson, for those 18 and older, vaccine this week.
In Williams, Divide, McKenzie and Mountrail counties, rates for people with at least one vaccine dose ranges from 31.3% in Williams County to 56.4% in Divide County. For those with up-to-date vaccine coverage, the range is 28.7% in Williams and 54.5% in Divide.
Mountrail County has 45.5% with at least one dose and 39.6% with up-to-date coverage, while in McKenzie County, 32.2% have at least one dose and 29.2% are up to date with vaccinations.
For more information www.umdhu.org