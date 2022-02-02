North Dakota health officials are renewing pleas for residents to consider vaccination, following full Food and Drug Administration approval of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 years of age and up.
The vaccine had been approved under an emergency use authorization. Full approval means the vaccine has completed a rigorous process designed to ensure the safety and efficacy of medical treatments.
“Monday’s announcement that the Moderna vaccine meets the FDA’s high standards for full approval instills further confidence that the vaccine is safe and effective and helps address vaccine hesitancy related to the emergency use authorization,” State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi said. “Individuals who still have questions or concerns about the vaccines are encouraged to visit with their doctor or medical provider.”
North Dakota has been tied with Wyoming for states with the highest vaccine hesitancy. A little more than half of eligible North Dakotans have chosen to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Nonetheless, Wehbi said vaccination continues to be the best strategy for avoiding serious illness from COVID-19. While Omicron is the predominant variant circulating in North Dakota and appears to be less virulent than the predecessor, that doesn’t mean it isn’t capable of causing significant illness for a significant number of people. Tthose presently in the hospital from Omicron tend to be those who are not vaccinated, according to state data.
Right now, the state has 174 people that have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, of which 17 are in the ICU. There are 12 ICU beds left in the state, according to statistics published at North Dakota’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Preventing as many hospitalizations as possible ensures there is bed space for everyone who needs it for whatever reason, whether COVID-19, a heart attack, or some other serious medical condition.
Active COVID-19 cases were reported at 5,122 for North Dakota on Tuesday, Feb. 1. That’s down from a peak of 12,051 on Jan. 21. The state has lost a total of 2,115 to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
North Dakota’s health officials are recommending everyone age 5 and up get vaccinated if they have not done so already. Those who were vaccinated more than five months ago with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months ago for the Johnson and Johnson shot, should get a booster dose.
“I hope North Dakotans who are not yet vaccinated will take this FDA approval into consideration nd feel confident in the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine and choose to get vaccinated,” said Jenny Galbraith, COVID Immunization Manager. “By getting vaccinated, individuals are protecting not only themselves, but their communities.”
Questions about the vaccine should be directed to a trusted health care provider, Galbraith added. Information on COVID-19 vaccine providers and clinics are available on North Dakota Department of Health’s COVID Vaccine Locator page, online at https://tinyurl.com/3ja6w5hs.
Individuals can also contact the North Dakota Department of Health’s public hotline at 1-866-207-2880 for questions about COVID-19 or for assistance in scheduling a vaccine appointment.