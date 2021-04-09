Hello, I’m Dr. Adducci, the Health Officer for the Upper Missouri District Health Unit, I want to talk to you about the COVID-19 vaccine. I received my second dose of vaccine in January to protect me and those around me. I had minimal side effects of some body aches and a slight fever. Those side effects quickly subsided, and I have had no long-term issues.
Now, as the Health Officer of your local public health unit, I’m asking you to get vaccinated against Covid. Here is what we know about the vaccine. It has proven to be safe and effective. Ninety percent of Long-Term Care residents in North Dakota received the vaccine safely. We know the vaccine itself does not stay in the body. It gives the message to your immune system and then is gone. More than 90% of doctors offered this vaccine have chosen to get it. We now know the vaccine protects for at least 6 months and possibly longer.
Here is what we know about Covid disease. It was the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2020. It has a high hospitalization rate even for those who are young. Five percent of people who had covid still had a loss of taste and smell beyond 3 months. We are now finding long term issues with those who had covid such as fatigue, shortness of breath, lung scarring, memory loss, heart inflammation and onset of diabetes. Much the way that having chicken pox can lead to shingles we don’t know what else covid may lead to in the future.
While you may think you are not at risk, I’m here to tell you that anyone can catch Covid and we don’t know who will have life changing impacts. We do know the vaccine is safe and effective. My prescription in this case is for you to get vaccinated as soon as you can to protect yourself into the future. If you have questions you can contact UMDHU or your primary care physician to get your questions answered.
Dr. Adducci, Upper Missouri District Health Unit Health Officer
Dr. Joseph Adducci, MD has over 61 years of experience in the medical field as an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Williston, ND. He graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine medical school in 1959.