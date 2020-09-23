Most Williston residents say they can’t get the health care they need in the area, according to a survey.
The City of Williston shared the results of the Community health care Needs assessment survey, conducted in January of this year.
The survey was conducted between Jan. 6 and Jan. 17, with 1,233 people participating in the online survey. The results show a large number of residents seemingly dissatisfied with the level of care available at the time, with only 25.4 percent of participants saying they did not seek health care services outside Williston in the past three years.
Of the responses received, 55 percent said local services did not meet their needs and 25 percent seeking better quality care elsewhere, prompting them to go out of town to places such as Bismarck and Minot.
In terms of access to health care services, 63 percent of participants rated access as “good” or “excellent,” while access to specialty care services had a 71 percent “poor” rating. Access to hospital services and behavioral health services were also rated less than favorable, rating 62 and 79 percent “poor,” respectively.
Access to health care services themselves has declined over the past three years, according to 45 percent of respondents, with around 40 percent saying they felt access has improved or stayed the same, however 76 percent of participants said they would be “likely” or “very likely” to seek health care services outside the area within the next year, if services in the region remain the same.
Dan Bjerknes, president of CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston, spoke with the Williston Herald in regards to the survey and the changes CHI has implemented as a result. Several responses given in the survey, such as the lack of availability for access within 48 hours and lack of specialists such as pediatricians and surgeons have already begun to be addressed, he said.
Dubi Cummings, marketing director for CHI St. Alexius, noted that a health care assessment had been conducted by CHI in 2016, which showed similar information to the latest assessment. Based on that, Cummings said, changes were already in the works at the hospital to address some of those concerns.
“Going in to 2019, (CHI St. Alexius) had what I felt was a very sound plan; one that was vetted by the voices of the community, the voices of our medical staff, and our leadership team,” Bjerknes told the Williston Herald. “So when the results of this survey came out, there weren’t really any surprises, because this work had already been completed.”
Bjerknes said CHI created a “Need Care Now” campaign in the fall of 2019 as a way to help patients get appointments for the care they need faster, as well as extending primary care clinic hours, which began on Sep. 8.
“We already had plans in place to address those items, and they were implemented,” he said. “We’ve addressed that, it’s going very well and that’s something we’ve been very proud of.”
Bjerknes said he felt very confident that with the concerns that had been shared by the community, CHI had actions plans and completion dates for those items. He added that CHI has brought eight new providers into the facility in 2020, which was another concern patients shared. This includes four primary care, three specialists and one in the ER.
With all the changes implemented since the survey’s completion in January, would a survey taken today show different results?
“I would hope so,” Bjerknes said. “We have made huge strides in where we were a year ago to where we are today. For me, I can speak very specifically to what we did to address that point, here’s what we implemented to address that. I hope that that would translate into a different perception, but I know that perception takes time to change.”
Bjerknes said CHI remains committed to improving residents’ access to health care, and will continue to work with the City to make the improvements that necessary.
“We will not rest. This is too important. This community is near and dear to us, and we’re going to do whatever it takes.” he said. “ We know that our work is never going to be done with that, but we have really good people here so that makes it easier. People are very committed to what this mission is.”