One of the fall’s biggest events is the All City Halloween at the Williston ARC, but this year’s event is changing looks and locations to adapt in response to COVID-19.
This year the Williston Police Association, in conjunction with the Williston Parks and Rec, Convention and Visitors Bureau, Community Builders and Tetons baseball team are putting on an All City Halloween Hunt at Spring Lake Park on Friday, Oct. 30. The change comes as a safety precaution against the ongoing pandemic, which has virtually eliminated indoor events with large crowds. Police Association President Chelsea Norsten said the primary goal is the safety of the community, while still offering a fun event for youth and families.
“We’re just super excited to be able to put something on,” Norsten told the Williston Herald. “Even though we’re limiting contact, people have to stay in their cars; but it’s still interactive, and the kids will still leave with probably way too much candy.”
The evening will be set up similar to the “virtual” Easter Egg hunt held Spring Lake Park in April. At the entrance of the park, visitors will be given a scavenger hunt guide, spotting various costumed characters and decorations. At the Keel Boat, volunteers will be collecting canned goods for local food pantries with Williston PD officers set up and handing out bags of candy at the exit.
“It’ll be simple in execution, but I think it’s going to be a really nice event for the community.” Norsten said.
The event is still in the planning stages, Norsten added, and the association is currently seeking sponsorships to help put the hunt on. The majority of the funds go towards the purchase of candy, Norsten said, with the rest going towards decorations and other event-related expenses.
“We have a very large candy bill every year because we want to make sure everyone gets loaded, so that’s the biggest expense we have,” Norsten explained. “We’ve worked with Kelly at OK Distributing every year, and they work really hard to make sure we get all the candy that we need. Every year a portion of the funds go to creating new decorations and maintenance of games, but this year we’re focusing on decorations and candy.”
Norsten said she’s glad she was able to collaborate with other organizations to make the event happen and keep some Halloween spirit intact.
“I am very grateful for all the creative minds at the CVB, Parks and Rec and Community Builders for working really hard to come together and make this happen,” she said. “It should be a really colorful event, and a good time for everyone.”
Even though visitors are confined to their vehicles, Norsten said they are still encouraged to dress up and show off their costumes.
The All City Halloween Hunt will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at Spring Lake Park, and is free to the public, but a free will canned good donation is encouraged. For more information or to become a sponsor, contact Chelsea Norsten at the WPD at 701-713-3535 or email cnorsten@ci.williston.nd.us.