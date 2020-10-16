The Williston Downtowners Association announced their plans for Halloween, with an entire week of activities for the whole family to enjoy.
After much deliberation, including a public brainstorming session, the Downtowners board announced they will be coordinating the following activities during “Halloweek,” planned for Monday, October 26 to Friday, October 30. The board stated that these activities are meant to help socially distance, while still bringing visitors downtown.
The Upper Missouri District Health Unit was part of the brainstorming session, and the organizations agreed that activities on the 31st could become too crowded and make it difficult to maintain distance, prompting an outside-of-the-box solution to keep the holiday alive.
The Great Pumpkin Search — a scavenger hunt for a pumpkin piñata filled with goodies.
Each day, a different business will have a laminated pumpkin clue at their place of business, and the Williston Community Library will host a virtual story reading of a portion of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” with an extra clue. Participating businesses would put up the clue via social media and in person as well as any specials they may have.
Halloween Photo ChallengeEach day, the Downtowners will be posting a photo challenge, and once an individual takes part in the challenge and tags the Downtowners on social media, they will be entered into a drawing for a prize. Participants will be entered each time they tag Downtowners. Challenges for the week include:
Monday, October 26: Shop downtown in your best decorated Halloween Face Mask
Tuesday, October 27: Photo Ops Downtown
Wednesday October 28: Bring your Jack-o-Lantern downtown
Thursday, October 29: Shopping in Costume
Friday, October 30: #matchmyselfie
Socially Distant Downtown Trick or Treating Each day, the Downtowners will have a list of four businesses which are doing trick or treating via a method recommended by the Health Unit, such as individual bags that are available for to grab, sending the candy down an inventive slide, or other method. The Downtowners said the idea is that since the stores are at least a block apart, there will not a big crowd in one location.
The Downtowners will announce the week’s line-up of trick or treating opportunities at the beginning of Halloweek, and will post throughout the week as well. Follow them at www.facebook.com/WillistonDowntownersAssociation.