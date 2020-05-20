Teachers and staff at Hagan Elementary said farewell to their students in the grandest — and safest — way possible, with a parade.
Hagan staff circled the school on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 20, holding homemade signs sharing sentiments like "We Miss You", "Keep Smiling" and "You Are Loved." With distance learning keeping classrooms empty, the school held a parade to say their summer farewells. Dozens of cars and hundreds of students drove by, honking, waving and holding their own signs, telling their teachers how much they love and miss them.