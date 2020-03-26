Grenora students stay in touch with school from home

Students remain out of school as ordered by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, but that doesn't mean learning has stopped. In Grenora, for example, there is a mix of electronic and physical delivery.
Once a week, supplies are delivered on buses to students in the Grenora Public School District, and once a week the students return their homework assignments which can't be transmitted electronically as part of the school's online teaching process instituted as a result of the closure.
The buses are also delivering breakfast and lunch meals to some of those students, keeping both the teachers and staff about as busy as as if the students were still coming to the school.
It's a lot quieter, though, says district superintendent Aaron Rundnigen, who communicates with students and parents by Facebook, along with his staff of teachers who are available for communication with their students by email or phone.