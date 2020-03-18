The Greater North Dakota Chamber (GNDC) in partnership with North Dakota State Agencies will hold a COVID-19 North Dakota Business Briefing Call on March 19 at 11 a.m. The call is for businesses, trade associations, and local chambers of commerce to discuss current solutions for stressors.
Governor Doug Burgum will provide opening remarks with the most current information available, followed by the ND Department of Commerce, to include federal and state resources available to businesses and the process for accessing those resources. Representation from the Small Business Administration will provide an update. Other state officials and agency leaders will be present from the ND Insurance Department, Office of the State Tax Commissioner, ND Secretary of State, Bank of North Dakota, Job Service North Dakota, and Workforce Safety and Insurance.
Attendees will be able to submit questions prior to the call when they register. These questions/concerns will be provided to the presenters prior to the call to be addressed during the briefing or in a follow-up communication. The call will also be recorded for future access on GNDC’s website.
“This is an uncertain time for the world and direct impacts are being felt by businesses and citizens. As business leaders are navigating and developing plans for the near-term, they need information and resources. This call was created as an opportunity to ask state government leaders questions to assist in accessing resources and explore issues with potential strategies,” stated Arik Spencer, GNDC CEO and President.
To receive call-in information register for the event as a non-member at ndchamber.com.
For impacts, data, and resources related to COVID-19 or related policies, visit GNDC’s informational hub at ndchamber.com/covid19.