The Great Plains Food Bank will be making a total of five stops throughout northwest North Dakota on Tuesday, July 14, distributing fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed foods through its Mobile Food Pantry.
The Mobile Food Pantry will be making stops Tuesday in Watford City on the McKenzie County Fairgrounds from 12:30 to 2 p.m.; in Plaza in the parking lot of the Plaza Cenex C-store from 12:30 to 1 p.m.; in Parshall in the parking lot of the Saddle Rack Saloon from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.; in New Town in the parking lot of the Northern Lights Wellness Center from 3:30 to 5 p.m.; and in Stanley at the South Complex from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Now it its 38th year, the Great Plains Food Bank serves as North Dakota’s only food bank. Its partner network includes 213 food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens, and other charitable feeding programs operating in 99 communities across North Dakota and Clay County, Minn.
Since 1983, the Great Plains Food Bank, through its partners and programs, have distributed more than 175 million meals to children, seniors, and families in need. The Great Plains Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s food bank network and was named the Not-for-Profit of the Year for 2018 by the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber of Commerce.