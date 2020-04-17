Williston, ND - The Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation (NWNDCF) has awarded $10,000 from the newly established Relief Fund to organizations responding to immediate needs in Williams, Divide, McKenzie, and Mountrail Counties as a result of COVID-19 and energy industry pressures. This grant allocation brings the total committed from the Relief Fund to $50,000.
“Since we established the NWNDCF Relief Fund, we have provided seventeen grants to organizations undertaking worthwhile relief and recovery work throughout our region,” remarked Ward Koeser, President of the NWNDCF Board of Directors. “Over the past four weeks, we have been amazed by how much our communities have responded to meet the needs of our friends and neighbors.”
The following individual grants were made:
$5,000 to St. Luke’s Hospital and Care Center (Crosby): Funds will be utilized to purchase an Abbott ID Now instrument, which will allow for in-house, rapid testing for COVID-19.
$3,000 to the Family Crisis Shelter: Funds will support the cost of providing hotel rooms for women and children who are escaping domestic violence situations in northwest North Dakota.
$2,000 to the Salvation Army: Funds will be utilized to purchase additional items for the food pantry, which is being rapidly depleted due to increased demands in Williams County.
“As we continue to provide funds to worthwhile organizations in northwest North Dakota, we are seeing the needs of communities grow,” remarked Koeser. “We encourage those with the ability to give to consider a donation to the Relief Fund to help us provide much-needed resources to great efforts in northwest North Dakota.”
Individuals and businesses seeking to support the NWNDCF Relief Fund can donate online at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org or by sending a check to: NWNDCF - PO Box 371 - Williston, ND 58802-0371. All gifts to the NWNDCF Relief Fund are tax deductible.