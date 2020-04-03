The Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation has awarded $16,000 from the newly established Relief Fund to organizations responding to immediate needs in Williams, Divide, McKenzie, and Mountrail Counties as a result of COVID-19 and energy industry pressures. This grant allocation, combined with last week’s allocation of $14,000, brings the total committed from the Relief Fund to $30,000.
“Since we established the NWNDCF Relief Fund, our community foundation has been able to swiftly adapt to the evolving needs of our communities,” remarked Ward Koeser, President of the NWNDCF Board of Directors.
The following individual grants were made:
$5,000 to the Family Crisis Shelter: The Family Crisis Shelter serves as a safe haven for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking, and their children. Funds will be utilized to support their coordinated response to the pandemic, including supporting individuals and families to self-quarantine while ensuring they have access to food.
$3,000 to Out in Faith Bakken Oil Ministry: Funds will support the Bakken Oil Ministry to continue feeding people in need throughout the Williston area through their Saturday evening dinner program.
$3,000 to the Divide County Food Pantry: Funds will be utilized to support the food pantry to serve the expanded need and individuals from Divide, Williams, and Burke counties, while also enhancing access to dairy and meat products.
$2,000 to Crosby Kids Daycare: The Crosby Kids Daycare is responding to the pandemic by converting available space into learning areas for school-aged children to complete their class work. Funds will be utilized to purchase furniture and other items to ensure social distancing mandates are followed.
$1,000 to Three Affiliated Tribes - North Segment: Funds will be provided to support sack lunches for youth in the New Town area.
$1,000 to Three Affiliated Tribes - West Segment: Funds will be provided to support sack lunches for youth in the Mandaree area.
$1,000 to Little Lambs Childcare: Funds will be utilized to support the expanded childcare needs in Williston, including additional sanitizing and staffing expenses.
“We know the needs of our region will continue to increase as time goes on and the COVID-19 pandemic and low oil and gas commodity prices continue to impact our friends and neighbors,” remarked Koeser. “We encourage those with the ability to give to consider a donation to the Relief Fund so dollars can be pooled together for a greater impact.”
Individuals and businesses seeking to support the NWNDCF Relief Fund can donate online at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org or by sending a check to: NWNDCF - PO Box 371 - Williston, ND 58802-0371. All gifts to the NWNDCF Relief Fund are tax deductible.