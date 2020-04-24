We’re happy to continue reporting on the good work of the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation (NWNDCF).
This group continues to make a huge impact, and it’s our pleasure to keep you updated on those good works.
A group of volunteers are in place to distribute donated cash funds from a newly created Relief Fund.
Last week we reported funding through grants had reached $30,000, responding to immediate needs in Williams, Divide, McKenzie, and Mountrail Counties.
This relief is needed due to the invisible enemy Covid-19, only adding to the energy industry pressures.
As of 1 p.m. Friday (April 24) we learned total grants awarded by the NWNDCF board of directors has swelled to $55,000.
This is the fifth week of the newly created Relief Fund and we are told $84,120 has been donated and $55,000 in grants have been awarded to date.
The following is a list of: Week 5 Grant Applications — April 24
Shepherd’s Table — Williston -Number Served — 120/week /Granted — $2,000
In the past eight months Shepherd’s Table has been involved in a research/development project to identify its organizational mission.
As part of a 12-month vision the group had intended to start a weekly community meal program for families.
Research indicated that the cost of living and the dynamics of the energy industry make it difficult for young families to live with stability in this area, especially young families that do not have what they termed oil money, and work retail jobs.
They pointed out, even the cost of eating a meal at McDonalds can be a tremendous burden to the budget.
The group also recognizes that in Williston there are no evening food support programs Monday-Friday.
This leaves five days a week with no way for working poor families to access a meal, according to the group.
The goal was to create a safe space for families to gather around the table and have access to a meal.
At the same time the plan was to start with a mid-week meal and expand as necessary as they saw need.
However, with the dynamics of Covid-19, they recognizes a need to re-evaluate our original plan, and speed up opening day.
Stanley Area Cares for Kids — Stanley/Number Served — 115 / Granted — $3,000
This organization provides nutritious food for school aged children and their families.
The program is designed to support families who may not have enough food to make it through the weekend (days when children aren’t receiving a hot meal at school).
With the schools closed due to COVID-19, and many layoffs happening due to fluctuations in oil field related jobs, the amount of families who have requested to be a part of the food program has more than doubled.
The group is now attempting to provide adequate non-perishable food for 36 families.
Another part of our program is free perishable items for each family each week.
In addition to the sack of food the family receives, each family is allotted one pound of beef, one loaf of bread and one carton of eggs, and one gallon of milk that the organization pays for.
This grant would allow the group to continue supporting local families by either purchasing food that goes directly to them, or by giving us the funds needed to pay for the increasing the amount of perishable items.
This organization is backed by a partnership with local churches whose members are committed to donating toward our cause, and we also apply for different grants to keep this program going year round.
Recent grants
The following individual grants were awarded recently:
$5,000 to St. Luke’s Hospital and Care Center (Crosby): Funds will be utilized to purchase an Abbott ID Now instrument, which will allow for in-house, rapid testing for COVID-19.
$3,000 to the Family Crisis Shelter: Funds will support the cost of providing hotel rooms for women and children who are escaping domestic violence situations in northwest North Dakota.
$2,000 to the Salvation Army: Funds will be utilized to purchase additional items for the food pantry, which is being rapidly depleted due to increased demands in Williams County.
Ward Koeser is president the NWNDCF and is doing a “wonderful job leading us through the Relief Fund Grant making effort.”
Those words come from Marian Hamilton of Williston, who serves on the committee.
She added, “it is truly a pleasure to participate in this worthwhile initiative bringing some relief from the COVID-19 and energy industry challenges to the communities of Northwest North Dakota.”
Koeser went on to say, “as we continue to provide funds to worthwhile organizations in northwest North Dakota, we are seeing the needs of communities grow.”
He encourages those with the ability to give to consider a donation to the Relief Fund to help provide much-needed resources to great efforts in northwest North Dakota.
“Since we established the NWNDCF Relief Fund, we have provided several grants to organizations undertaking worthwhile relief and recovery work throughout our region. Over the past five weeks, we have been amazed by how much our communities have responded to meet the needs of our friends and neighbors.”
Strong program
The area NWNDCF works in conjunction with Megan Laudenschlager of the group known as Strengthen North Dakota.
NWNDCF board members meet each Friday via phone to review applications and distribute available funds.
Reportedly the board is anticipating a much greater need in the weeks ahead and encourage groups in need of financial support to apply, while donations are needed as well.
Individuals and businesses seeking to support the NWNDCF Relief Fund can donate online at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org or by sending a check to: NWNDCF — P.O. Box 371 — Williston, N.D. 58802-0371.
You should also know that all gifts to the NWNDCF Relief Fund are tax deductible.
Week One
The following is a list of: Week 1 Grant Awards — awarded March 27
Watford City/McKenzie County COVID 19 Response City of Watford City — applicant — $7,500
Funds will support the distribution of 14 day supply packages of food and basic supplies for those who are quarantined and/or shut in. The program serves all of McKenzie County, through coordinated efforts.
Stanley Area Cares for Kids — $1,500
Funds will support significantly increasing the organization’s food program that provides food for families during the weekend, when other food is unavailable.
Mountrail Bethel Home — $1,000
Funds will provide immediate support for a licensed daycare to care for children of hospital/nursing home employees.- in advance of a ND Daycare initiative.
Community Connections, Williston — $4,000
Funds will support the expansion of the organization’s Meals to Go program that includes sack lunches and boxes of shelf stable food to those in need.
Week Three
The following is a list of: Week 3 Grant Awards on April 10
Walt’s Market — Williston — $1,000
Free lunches for neighborhood school kids, Monday through Friday through the school year. Averaging 100 per day.
Community Action Partnership — Region 1 — Divide, Williams, and McKenzie Counties — $5,000
Purchase of gas cards to provide access to food distribution , and for those in need. Gas cards will include a list of free meal and food shelves, with location, days, hours of operation, and telephone numbers.
Benefit Fund of McKenzie County Healthcare Systems — Watford City — $4,000
Providing a temporary daycare within the facility for employees, to ensure adequate staffing.
As you can see from these grants, a lot of good work is being done, thanks to the additional funds being provided by NWNDCF.
Summer baseball
While the American Legion has decided to cancel the 2020 baseball season, the same can’t be said at this time, from the Class AA and Class A representatives.
That group met on April 21 and are hoping for a baseball season for the 16-19 year-old players in the state.
However, they agreed to followed the North Dakota CDC guidelines and only if all the state’s park district facilities are opened for public use.
The traditional start date of June 1 may be moved back, depending on the outcome.
Time will tell all.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.