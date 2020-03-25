Another business in Williston is closing due to COVID-19, laying off more than 50 workers.
Grand Williston Hotel manager Sherrill Sears said the hotel would be closing indefinitely as of Friday, March 27. The hotel announced on March 17 that it would closing its restaurant and lounge for the safety of the public and employees. Now, 10 days later, the doors are closing completely.
"Everything is completely shut down." Sears told the Williston Herald.
Guests who are currently at the hotel were given notice on Tuesday, March 25 and are currently being transplanted to other hotels, Sears said. With the hotel not taking any new reservations and large gatherings and events on hold, Sears said the more than 50 employees of the hotel have been given layoff notices, with the option to re-apply for their positions if and when the hotel re-opens.
When that might be, Sears does not know. Like with many other businesses working through the COVID-19 crisis, everything is up in the air.
"Right now everyone here has lost their jobs." Sears said. "We're hoping that we'll come back and be able to re-open at a different time."
It's the "I don't know" factor that seems to concern not only business leaders, but employees, students and even city leaders most, as they await word day to day on how daily life will be affected by the continued coronavirus spread. As life within the COVID bubble continues, businesses have taken to social media to keep in touch with their customers, with many waiting the day when the answer to "when will things get back to normal" can go from "I don't know" to "soon."
Sears said patrons can watch the hotels Facebook page, as well as its sign out front in order to stay up-to-date on any information related to Grand Williston's closure and reopening. As COVID-19 continues to spread and keeps residents at home, many business owners in the community have expressed their fears for the future of their businesses, waiting each day for updates on the pandemic and when it might begin to subside.