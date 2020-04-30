Gov. Doug Burgum hopes that Friday, May 1, will be a historic day.
"Hopefully many of you in your lifetime will never see a time frame again where we're in a pandemic that requires statewide, mandated closures," Burgum said Thursday during his daily press briefing. "So hopefully we're closing an era that, while it was dramatic, it was also relatively brief in the grand scheme of things."
The executive order that mandated closure of dine-in restaurants, health clubs, barber shops and other types of businesses was set to expire at 8 a.m. Friday.
Burgum credited personal responsibility with keeping the state's overall rate of cases low. He urged everyone to follow the safety guidelines from the state, including wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth, staying six feet from others, staying home when possible and washing your hands and disinfecting surfaces frequently.
The full guidelines, including mandatory guidelines for high-contact businesses, are available online at ndresponse.gov.
The state reported 34 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, out of 1,924 tests. That puts the rate of positive tests at 1.8%.
"That is the lowest rate we've had in some time," Burgum said.
The state's cumulative positive rate is 3.9% and the 14-day average is 5.4, a number that Burgum noted has been falling.
He acknowledged that the rate hasn't been falling for two weeks as guidelines put out by the White House suggest, but also pointed out the state has a very low infection rate to start with.
"We are using the White House guideline just as we are suggested to — as guidelines," Burgum said.
Burgum had guidelines of his own for the public as businesses start to reopen.
"We want you to be really super respectful of the people working at those businesses," he said.
Businesses will have to adjust the way they handle customers, and customers should listen and follow the requests of those businesses.
Burgum gave the example of someone getting a haircut might be asked to wear a mask but might not think it's necessary. That person should do it if asked because the workers might have underlying health problems or might live with someone particularly vulnerable to the disease.
"Your patience, your understanding, your empathy matters," he said.
The same might hold true for someone going out to eat. An table with no one sitting at it might not actually be open because of limits on crowd size and distance.
Burgum has pointed out in multiple briefings that the virus won't go away when businesses reopen. Rather, the state is trying to develop guidelines that protect people's health.
One thing in particular is important, he said. People who feel sick shouldn't go out, particularly if they have a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
"If you've got symptoms, please do not be at work or in public," he said.