People stuck at home with "nothing" to do, do have one very important thing to do soon, this week or next, Gov. Doug Burgum says.
That item is filling out the 2020 Census forms, which will determine the distribution of a wide variety of funding for the next 10 years.
"If you fill it out now, no one will visit your house to ask why you haven't completed the questionnaire," Burgum said, adding that many of the stimulus aid is being distributed based on per capita statistics from the Census.
"We know in the 2010 Census we missed a lot of people," Burgum said. "For every person missed, we lose $19,100 in federal funding. So every person matters for public health education and more."
Here are a few more things to know about how the 2020 Census benefits everyone:
1. Census statistics are used to determine how more than $675 billion dollars in federal funding is distributed to states every year. For each North Dakotan missed by the Census, the state stands to lose about $1,910 per person each year for 10 years.
2. These federal dollars are spent on programs such as Medicare Part B, special education, rural water and waste disposal systems, foster care, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
3. The Census only occurs every 10 years, and those results are used for the following decade to make decisions about healthcare, community resources, schools, and senior centers.
4. Congressional, legislative, and local level government district boundaries are drawn based on Census numbers. These district boundaries can change each time the Census occurs and with the 2020 Census results, we can expect to gain representation in the state legislature for Western North Dakota.
5. Businesses rely on census date to accurately choose where to open new locations, determine products to offer, and understanding their consumer base. Census counts also help to attract new businesses to an area, including large retail stores and small businesses alike.
6. Your response to the Census can help to impact where federal funding is spent for maintaining and building highways, bridges, and interstates each year.