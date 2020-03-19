Gov. Doug Burgum announced Thursday, March 19, that he was ordering all public K-12 schools in the state closed until further notice.
The closure follows a week-long closure announced on Sunday. The announcement comes as multiple districts around Williams County had already announced they planned to be closed.
Williston Public School District No. 1 and Williams County Public School District No. 8 both announced Wednesday, March 18, that they were closing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Beth Zietz, interim superintendent for District 8, said the district would send information to parents this week about food options and about the district's academic plan next week.
District 1 announced that students younger than 18 can get a bagged lunch between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. starting next week at two locations: Bakken Elementary and Housing Authority Park.
Grenora Public School District No. 99 will also be closed through April 6.
In a letter to families, district superintendent Aaron Rudningen wrote that there was a plan for academics for students.
"The administration has been meeting online with the teachers to begin planning educational opportunities for the students during this time out of school," he wrote. "More information will be coming out soon, as we are evaluating options that will be best for students. If you haven't responded to the school message from yesterday and need internet service or an electronic device at your house please email us at grenorapublicschool@gpsd99.org or call the office at 701-694-2711."
The district will also be providing grab-and-go lunches for students starting Monday, March 23. Meals are free for students.
In Nesson Public School District No. 2, which serves Ray, officials have planned for what they are calling a "Digital Field Trip" for students.
In a post on Facebook, district superintendent Ben Schafer wrote:
"Next week, the Ray Public Schools will be embarking on a schoolwide Digital Field Trip! We are so thankful and humbled by the response from Parents and their willingness to work with us through this experience. Our school is strong because our community is strong and that is due to the fact that people are so willing to work together. We are sensitive to the fact that this may be a difficult transition for many. If you are seeing potential issues or problems that you’d like ideas or help in solving, we ask that you send those to: ben.schafer@rayschools.com. We are all in this together and helping us to understand the potential pitfalls will only make the quality of education better next week. Thank you for your continued support!"
Carolyn Eide, superintendent of Tioga Public School District No. 15, wrote to parents that as soon as Burgum made an announcement about whether school would be in session, she would post an update.
Eight Mile Public School District No. 6 wrote in an online update posted earlier on Thursday that if school was closed, they had plans to continue teaching.
"If Governor Burgum extends the school closure into next week, Trenton School stands ready to deliver educational services to all of our students through multiple platforms beginning next Wednesday, March 25th," the update reads. "These platforms could include online learning, telephone conversations, email, video conferencing and good old-fashioned worksheets and textbook work! School personnel will be contacting parents over the next day or two to ask questions that we need answers to in order to move forward successfully in this process."
One issue districts statewide are facing is that the laws covering education don't allow for online-only education. Kirsten Baesler, superintendent of Public Instruction, told educational leaders Tuesday, March 17, that there was no provision in the law for online instruction to replace in-person teaching.
Burgum announced during a news conference Thursday that he would sign an executive order allowing for age-appropriate distance or online education to count toward the state's instructional requirements.
"This is going to allow all of our school districts to know with certainty that if they are coming up with plans that include online, it will effectively count toward seat time," Burgum said.
Zietz said she had hoped Burgum would issue an executive order allowing schools to teach students online during the pandemic.
"I know there is a unified voice that that is going to need to happen," she said.
Jeffrey Thake, superintendent for District 1, told the Williston Herald that the state needed to find a solution quickly.
"Now is a time to look at what’s in the Century Code and ask ourselves how it helps or hinders public education during a pandemic crisis," Thake wrote in an email. "I’m appreciative that NDDPI and the governor's office are working with us. It’s time to identify the Century Code barriers and remove them so we can continue equitably serving kids during these unprecedented times."
In addition to the closure and the executive order, Burgum said the state would waive another seven school days from the legal requirements, bringing the total to 12.