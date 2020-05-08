On Wednesday, May 6, state school superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced that governor Doug Burgum is allowing North Dakota school property to be used for high school graduation ceremonies.
Locally, Trenton High School plans to take advantage of the governor's decision by holding their graduation event on Saturday, May 30 on the school football field. As for Watford City, their graduation ceremony will take place on Sunday, May 24 at the Rough Rider Center. Meanwhile, Tioga High School principal Brodie Odegaard told the Williston Herald he was "90 percent sure" that there will be a graduation ceremony held in the high school gymnasium on May 24.
Similar to Tioga, Williston Trinity Christian School director of admissions, marketing and communications Sheri Moonen said that WTCS may also hold their graduation inside the high school gymnasium. However, she indicates there is a possibility of holding a virtual graduation ceremony with the use of video conferencing software.
"We only have 10 seniors in our graduating class, so that gives us added flexibility with holding the ceremony in person without compromising the social distancing precautions," Moonen says. "But right now, we are still weighing all our options."
Other high schools in the area such as Williston have planned to hold their graduation on May 24, but a site for the event has not yet been decided upon. As for Ray High School, principal Matt Heier indicates that his school will hold a ceremony on Sunday, May 17 at a venue yet to be determined.
Meanwhile, Baesler said Wednesday that a “virtual graduation ceremony” will be broadcast and livestreamed across North Dakota on May 30 as a special opportunity to honor the state’s class of 2020; a bonus addition to any local graduation celebrations that local school districts will hold. She adds that the Department of Public Instruction is partnering with Burgum’s office, Forum Communications of Fargo, and Microsoft to produce the live ceremony.
The event will take place May 30 at 2 p.m. CST, and it will be broadcast on ABC affiliates in North Dakota, and a livestream will be available on the websites of Forum Communications properties InForum, Grand Forks Herald, Jamestown Sun and The Dickinson Press. The free livestream will honor 181 North Dakota high schools.