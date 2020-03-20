North Dakota Game and Fish Department offices will close to public access today at 12 p.m. Central Time, due to coronavirus disease health concerns. This includes the main headquarters and district/lab offices in Bismarck, and district offices in Devils Lake, Dickinson, Jamestown, Harvey, Riverdale and Williston.
Game and Fish offices will remain closed until April 6.
Outdoor recreational facilities, including boat ramps that are accessible on the Missouri River, the department’s 229 wildlife management areas, and the pond and nature walk on the outdoor wildlife learning site adjacent to the main office in Bismarck, remain open.
While most Game and Fish staff will work remotely during business hours Monday through Friday, the main telephone line at department offices will be staffed. In addition, district game wardens will conduct daily patrols as regularly scheduled.
For hunter and anglers who are already familiar with Game and Fish, it’s most likely business as usual as all hunting and fishing license purchases, boat registrations and lottery applications are conducted online. For others with questions, visit the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov, and search the many links and resources available that provide a user-friendly experience.
The moose, elk and bighorn sheep application deadline will remain at March 25. Applicants can apply online, or call 800-406-6409.