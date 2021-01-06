Williston, in partnership with Williams County/Williston Emergency Management, Upper Missouri District Health Unit, and the State of North Dakota, will offer its first community BinaxNOW Rapid Antigen screening on Monday, Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This drive-thru testing event is open to people who are showing no signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and will be held at the former Sloulin Airport hangar at 408 Airport Road.
If you are showing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your primary care physician.
People wishing to access the testing site are asked to turn on their vehicle’s 4-way flashers, enter from 42nd Street West, and then turn on Sixth Avenue West. Traffic control officers and posted signage will provide additional guidance.
Tests will be self-administered with the assistance of the Williston Fire Department, Williston Police Department, and other City of Williston and Williams County staff. Once individuals complete their test, they will leave the site and receive their results in approximately 15 minutes via text message.
Individuals are strongly encouraged to pre-register before arriving at the test site. Registration can be completed online at https://testreg.nd.gov/
“We hope the public takes advantage of this opportunity for rapid testing,” emphasized David Tuan, City Administrator. “The long-term goal is to train many in the community on how to properly conduct these tests and continue to add to the data collection in North Dakota.”
In addition to the BinaxNOW option, the weekly drive-thru COVID-19 testing event will be offered Monday, Jan. 11 from 4. to 6 p.m. at Williston State College in the Art Wood Building.