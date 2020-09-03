A Williams County woman in her 100s with underlying health conditions was one of two people in North Dakota who died Wednesday after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The woman is the fourth Williams County resident to die after a positive COVID-19 test. A man in his 60s from Burleigh County also died Wednesday.
To date, 150 people in North Dakota have died after COVID-19 diagnosis. Of those, 118 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death, 23 list another primary cause and nine are still pending.
The North Dakota Department of Health listed 142 active cases in the county. That ties Williams County with Morton County for the fifth-highest active case count. The counties with higher active case counts were Grand Forks with 491, Burleigh with 408, Cass County with 309 and Stark County with 254.
There were seven new residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and there have been 482 cases reported in the county.
BY THE NUMBERS
6,544 – Total Tests from Yesterday
486,041 – Total tests completed since pandemic began
360 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
12,629 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began
5.50% – Daily Positivity Rate**
2,428 – Total Active Cases
+143 Individuals from yesterday
139 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****
10,051 – Total recovered since pandemic began
67 – Currently Hospitalized
+1 individuals from yesterday
2 – New Deaths*** (150 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Woman in her 100s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.