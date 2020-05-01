Four more people who were infected with COVID-19 have died, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.
The deaths were all in Cass County — a man in his 90s and three women, one each in her 70s, 80s and 90s. All four had underlying health conditions.
Those deaths bring the pandemic's fatality count in North Dakota to 23.
There were 40 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Friday, May 1, out of 2,065 tests received. That is a positive rate of about 1.9 percent. The total number of confirmed cases in North Dakota to date is 1,107. There have been 86 people hospitalized so far and 27 remain hospitalized.
The state lists 482 people as having recovered from the disease, making an active case count of 602.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burleigh County - 2
Cass County – 29
Grand Forks County – 4
Renville County - 1
Stark County – 3
Stutsman County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
29,525 – Total Tested (+2,065 individuals from yesterday)
28,418 – Total Negative (+2,025 individuals from yesterday)
1,107 – Total Positive (+40 individuals from yesterday)
86 – Total Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
27 – Currently Hospitalized (-3 individuals from yesterday)
482 – Total Recovered (+24 individuals from yesterday)
23 – Total Deaths (+4 individual from yesterday)