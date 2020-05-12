Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site announced that June's Rendezvous has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, but the park still hopes to engage visitors in other ways.
Lisa Sanden, park ranger at Fort Union, said the choice to cancel the event was a heavy one, as Rendezvous is the fort's largest annual event, with an abundance of planning going into the weekend.
"This was such a difficult decision," Sanden told the Williston Herald. "It's our biggest event of the year. It's such a fun event for the park staff, the volunteers and of course all the visitors that come out. It's our number one visited event of the summer, but the number one priority of Fort Union and the National Park Service is truly the safety of our visitors, our staff and our volunteers. We just could not find a way to make it work."
Sanden said the park is planning new digital outreach for the week of Rendezvous, which includes a social media campaign celebrating past Rendezvous’ and hosting a digital version of the Kid’s Day on Thursday, June 18. Sanden added that the hope is to add more to Fort Union's Living History Weekend in September as well, such as additional speakers and presentations, but that any plans are still in the early stages and remain fluid due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. No decisions to cancel Living History Weekend or the Indian Arts Showcase have been made at this time.
One recent addition to Fort Union's summer schedule that has become quite popular is the Kidz Kraft Saturdays at the site. Sanden said the weekly activity, which normally kicks off during Rendezvous and lasts throughout the summer, will be available online.
"Right now, we're planning to initially do those virtually," Sanden explained. "I think they will work rather well. Our plan is to put them on our park website and on Facebook. That way everyone should be able to get a chance to see them, download them and do them. They'll be available for free as either a download or quick video to watch, that way people can do them from their home and still participate and learn some cool history and so some fun activities."
Fort Union itself is closed to the public, but the park is open, allowing visitors to take advantage of the site's numerous trails and sightseeing opportunities.
"We're still a National Park, we're still a National Historic Site and we're still here for the visitors, even if we can't at this point be fully open for them," Sanden said. "We're still here to teach history, we're still here to share history and we're going to do it the best way that we can, and right now that's virtually."
Updates on Fort Union's activities can be found on the site's website, www.nps.gov/fous and on social media at www.facebook.com/FortUnionTradingPostNHS/. Updates about National Park Service operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.