Businesses across the state are beginning to re-open and start getting back to regular business, albeit many with continued restrictions to curb the continuing COVID-19 spread.
Many businesses in Williston remained open in some capacity amid the coronavirus shutdown, transitioning to curbside, delivery or by-appointment-only shopping. As the state slowly starts to open the economy back up, Williston residents will also be able to return to a sense of normalcy by returning to their favorite stores, eateries and bars. While many residents may be excited about getting back to business, so to speak, people should be aware that businesses will still be practicing social distancing guidelines as laid out by the CDC.
J Dub’s Manager Alex Johnson said the bar and grill was open once again, but that delivery and carry-out dining options were still available.
“We are open like everyone else, but we’re still following CDC guidelines,” Johnson told the Williston Herald. “We’re only opening to half capacity, tables need to be six feet apart, things like that. We’re making sure things are wiped down and cleaned often just to continue being safe, things like that.”
Other dine-in restaurants, such as Gramma Sharon’s, Lonnie’s and Dakota Farms are following similar practices, only allowing customers at every other table, and switching to single-use condiments. Fast food restaurants such as Arby’s and Hardee’s will also be opening their lobbies to the public, while McDonald’s will open later this month, and Taco John’s stated they would re-open once their interior remodel was complete.
In terms of retail, Walmart remains open with no word on if they intend to return to normal shopping hours or continue with limited hours for the time being. Downtown businesses are beginning to reopen as well, with many continuing to offer curbside and delivery service as well as by-appointment shopping. Cooks on Main owner Angela Skogen said she would continue offering curbside and delivery through May 8, and would begin allowing customers in-store on May 11.
“We will allow three to five customers at a time, we will be providing nitrile gloves for everybody, and we are requesting that everyone wear face coverings through the end of the month.”
Verniece Bratcher, manager of Dakota Farms, pointed out that while restaurants will be doing what they must to keep their patrons safe, it’s important for patrons to follow best practices as well to keep employees safe.
“If people are not feeling well, please don’t come in,” Bratcher said. “It’s just such a risk factor for other customers in, as well as the staff. If one staff member gets sick, then the whole restaurant is done for. So we will do everything we can. We are still pushing carry-out as much as possible just to be safe.”