North Dakota reported 49 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, May 7, including five cases in Williams County.
It was unclear if that number included the two asymptomatic cases reported Wednesday at Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston. It was also unclear how many of the 244 tests done at a drive-through site in Williston on Monday were included in that total.
In all, North Dakota has confirmed 1,371 cases of COVID-19 and tested 40,867. On Wednesday, the state received results from 2,235 tests and saw a daily positive rate of 2.1, down slightly from the day before.
There have been 102 people hospitalized with complications from COVID-19, and 35 are currently hospitalized. The state lists 601 people as having recovered, up 19 from the day before, and 31 people have died, meaning there are 739 active cases.
Of the deaths, 24 were primarily because of COVID-19, three were from other causes and the results of four death records are pending.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Benson County - 2
Cass County – 23
Grand Forks County – 4
McKenzie County – 2
Pembina County – 1
Pierce County – 1
Ramsey County – 2
Richland County – 1
Rolette County – 1
Sargent County – 1
Stark County – 3
Traill County – 1
Walsh County – 1
Ward County – 1
Williams County - 5
BY THE NUMBERS
40,867 – Total Tested (+2,235 individuals from yesterday)
39,496 – Total Negative (+2,187 individuals from yesterday)
1,371 – Total Positive (+49 individuals from yesterday)
Please note that after investigation it was determined that a previously reported case from Mountrail County was from out of state.
2.1% - Daily Positive Rate of Completed Tests
102 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)
35 – Currently Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)
601 – Total Recovered (+19 individuals from yesterday)
31 – Total Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)