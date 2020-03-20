“Nobody told us to shut down, and unless we are told otherwise, we will remain open.”
Those were the words of Mitch Hughes, owner of Full Circle Strength Systems in Williston, who was asked on Wednesday about his decision to keep his health club open to the public during the worldwide coronavirus scare. At that time, other local gyms such as Anytime Fitness, as well as The Pitt, House of Gainz, shared a similar sentiment and remained in business with no changes to their hours of operation.
All of that changed however, when North Dakota governor Doug Burgum issued mandatory executive orders to close all bars, restaurants, cafes, health clubs and other places of large gatherings effective immediately on Thursday afternoon. The orders were made in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19. As of 5 p.m. on March 19, a total of 19 positive cases have been recorded within the state.
In response to the news, club owners such as Hughes were left with a feeling of frustration. However, the gym owner also understands the severity of the situation given the unique set of circumstances caused by a worldwide outbreak of the highly contagious disease.
“My first reaction is I’m just kind of speechless, I don’t know what to say,” Hughes told the Williston Herald. “Business owners like me and others, we want to stay open and run everything normally, but our hands are tied at the moment, there’s not a lot we can do.”
When asked whether or not he agreed with the governor’s decision, Hughes states that he would have preferred to have more autonomy in how to operate his facility, as opposed to having the decision taken out of his hands.
“I’m sure they have their reasons for making their decision, so it’s hard for me to say, but as a business owner, I would of liked to have seen them leave it up to each business owner’s discretion. For example, make each business limit the amount of customers they can serve at one time, or maybe limit the daily usage of the facility in general,” Hughes added.
In the meantime while the gym is closed under executive order, Hughes says members will have to simply find other means to reach their fitness goals; utilizing calisthenic movements such as old-fashioned push-ups, sit-ups and pull-ups.
“Folks are going to just have to improvise at home with bodyweight exercises or use whatever cardio equipment they may have available, that’s really about all we can do for now,” he adds.