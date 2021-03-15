COVID-19 relief checks are in the proverbial electronic mail, and the first batch of payments are expected to begin landing in American bank accounts Wednesday, March 17.
What do you need to do to get your payment?
In general, nothing at all. The initial $1,400 direct deposit payments are being sent out automatically, based on 2019 or 2020 tax returns, depending on whatever is the latest tax return available.
You can track the progress of your stimulus check using the Get My Payment tool online at irs.gov, https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment. In addition to status, the tool will tell you which type of payment you are receiving, and will give you an estimated delivery date.
Make sure to have the exact address from your latest tax return for this tool. It is not forgiving of even minor differences, such as whether "North" or "Street" were abbreviated.
There aren’t many ways to speed things up. Calling the IRS or other banking institutions, for example, will make no difference and may simply gum up the words. But there is one exception. Those who didn’t choose direct deposit for 2019 could go ahead and file their taxes now, choosing direct deposit. That could help move them ahead in the lineup.
Those who do not sign up for direct deposit will get either a check or a debit card in the mail. Eventually.
Anyone who didn't choose direct deposit and has moved between now and filing their latest tax return should check that their mailing address and other details are up-to-date, to ensure prompt delivery of their check or debit card.
Social Security and other federal beneficiaries will receive their payments the same way as they do regular benefits. A payment date for this group has not yet been announced.
Here’s what else you need to know about this third round of coronavirus aid.
• Most people will get $1,400 for themselves and $1,400 for each qualifying dependent claimed on their tax return. There’s no age limit this time. All dependents are eligible for the full $1,400 amount. A family of four would thus get $5,600.
• Income limits have changed this time around. The thresholds are $75,000 AGI for individuals, $112,500 for head of household, and $150,000 for married filing jointly. Payments phase out quickly after that, ending at $80,000 for individuals, $120,000 for head of household, and $160,000 for married filing jointly.
• Payments will be based on the latest available processed tax return, whether from 2019 or 2020. This includes those who used the non-filers tool last year, or, alternately, submitted a simplified tax return to the IRS.
• For those whose 2020 return wasn't available, the IRS will send an additional check if there is a difference between what your payment should have been based on the new return. The 2020 return must be filed before July 15 to be eligible for that.
• The payments cannot be offset to pay past-due federal debts or back taxes.
• The IRS is also processing tax returns for 2020 along with sending out the American Rescue Plan stimulus checks. There is presently no plan to delay this year’s tax filing deadline. It remains April 15.