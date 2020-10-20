The North Dakota Highway Patrol, along with the Williston Police Department, the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, the Williston Fire Department, Williams County Emergency Management and Customs and Border Patrol, is hosting a Trunk or Treat event for local kids on Halloween.
The event is set from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in the parking lot of the Williston Law Enforcement Center, 223 E. Broadway.
“We just wanted to do a little bit for the community,” Sgt. Adrian Martinez told the Williston Herald.
Masks will be required for the event, and anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to stay home.