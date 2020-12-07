Police and other first responders will be putting on a toy and food drive for families in need on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot in Williston.
People can get raffle tickets for each toy donated or food contribution. The donations will all go to local charities.
To cut down on congrating, people are asked to stay in their cars, a first responder will come collect donations.
The toy drive is being supported by Walmart, Williston Auto, the Williston Police Department, the North Dakota Highway Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.