A clinic offering COVID-19 vaccinations has filled up, about a day after it was announced.
A limited number of vaccine doses earmarked for those 75 and older arrived this week at the Upper Missouri District Health Unit. They were scheduled on a first-come. first-served basis.
"Our COVID vaccination clinic is full," Daphne Clark with the UMDHU wrote in an email. "We will share information as soon as we have more vaccine and a clinic scheduled. We appreciate your patience as we work through this process."
"We are asking that people remain patient as doses come into our area in limited supply," a release announcing the arrival of the first doses reads. "Our offices and other providers will be receiving additional doses in the next few weeks."
In order to get the vaccine, people need to register online at https://vaccinereg.health.nd.gov/clinic/private_registration/DAZ5Yu. For those who don't have internet access, the can ask for assistance from the Williston Community Library or the Williston Senior Center.
The clinic will be open as long as vaccine doses are available.
"UMDHU continues to ask the communities we serve for patience with us and other providers during this process as we have no control over the amount of vaccine coming in," the release reads. "We encourage people to continue checking our website for information, monitor local media and our social media on who is being vaccinated when."
Anyone in the Phase 1A priority group who hasn't been vaccinated is also now eligible to register. Phase 1A includes health care workers with direct contact with COVID-19, residents and staff of long-term care facilities and first responders.
Phase 1B includes older individuals, people with underlying health conditions, residents and staff of other congregate settings, child care workers, and employees of preschools and kindergarten through 12th grade.
On Thursday, health officials in Dawson County, Montana, also announced that vaccine appointments are available for people who fall into Phase 1B.
Phase 1B in Montana will include persons aged 70 years and older, persons aged 18-69 with high-risk medical conditions including: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies), immunocompromised state (weakened immune system), from solid organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI ≥40kg/m2), Sickle Cell Disease, and Type 1 & 2 Diabetes Mellitus.
On a case by case basis, medical providers may include individuals with other conditions that place them at elevated risk for COVID-19 related complications. American Indians and other people of color who may be at elevated risk for COVID-19 complications are also included in this phase.
Anyone who qualifies and would like to be vaccinated should call Dawson County Health Department to make an appointment for their vaccination at 406-377-5213 or schedule online at https://www.eznetscheduler.com/Calendar/DawsonCounty. It is important to show up for this appointed time.
Appointments are being scheduled through DCHD while all vaccinations are being administered at GMC Carney Center.
Individuals who have already received their first dose of vaccine will be receiving a reminder phone call with their assigned date and time for their second dose.