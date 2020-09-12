A fifth Williams County resident has died after a COVID-19 diagnosis, one of three deaths reported Saturday, Sept. 12.
A woman in her 60s from Williams County with underlying health conditions died Friday, as did two men in their 90s from Cass County. There have been 167 people statewide who have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those, 130 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause, 28 list another primary cause and nine are still pending.
BY THE NUMBERS
9,603 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
533,340 – Total tests completed since pandemic began
468 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
15,151 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began
5.16% – Daily Positivity Rate**
2,534 – Total Active Cases
+191 Individuals from yesterday
185 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****
12,450 – Total recovered since pandemic began
56 – Currently Hospitalized
-8 individuals from yesterday
3 – New Deaths*** (167 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 60s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.