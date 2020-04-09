A man in his 60s has died from COVID-19, according to the North Dakota Department of Health, bringing the state's death total to 5 from the disease.
The man, who lived in Stark County, had underlying health problems and got the disease through community spread.
In all, 18 new confirmed cases were reported Thursday, April 9, including a man from Williams County in his 20s and a man in his 50s from McKenzie County. The total number of confirmed cases is now 269, and 8,990 test results have come back.
There are 14 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment and the state reports 101 people as having recovered.
POSITIVE TEST RESULTS
Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, community spread
Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County, possible travel
Woman in her 40s from Burleigh County, under investigation
Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County, under investigation
Man in his 40s from Cass County, community spread
Woman in her 20s from Cass County, close contact
Woman in her 80s from Cass County, close contact
Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread
Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact
Man in his 40s from Cass County, under investigation
Man in his 50s from McKenzie County, community spread
Woman in her 30s from Morton County, under investigation
Woman in her 60s from Richland County, close contact
Man in his 60s from Stark County, travel
Man in his 30s from Ward County, close contact
Woman in her 30s from Ward County, under investigation
Male age 0-9 from Ward County, community spread
Man in his 20s from Williams County, under investigation
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 60s from Stark County with underlying health conditions who acquired COVID-19 through community spread
BY THE NUMBERS
8990 – Total Tested (+438 individuals from yesterday)
8721 – Negative (+420 individuals from yesterday)
269 – Positive (+18 individuals from yesterday)
34 – Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
14 – Currently Hospitalized (-2 individuals from yesterday)
101 - Recovered (+3 individual from yesterday)
5 – Death (+1 individuals from yesterday)