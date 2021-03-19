The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced it will be providing financial assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020.
The agency has $2 billion for the program, and estimates that individual families could expect reimbursements between $3,000 to $7,000, depending on how many applications are received. Some experts estimate there may be more than half a million families who qualify for this benefit.
Funding for the program comes from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan.
The assistance is not expected to begin until at least April. Applicants will have an opportunity at that time to specify whether they want to receive a check by mail or direct deposit.
Guidelines for the program are still being written, but in the meantime, families who have COVID-19-related funeral expenses are encouraged to keep and gather documentation of that.
FEMA has for decades helped families with unexpected and uninsured funeral expenses for people who died as a result of a major disaster such as hurricane, earthquake or other emergency setting.
To be eligible for this benefit, the following conditions must be met:
• The death must have occurred in the United States, including U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.
• The death certificate must indicate the death was attributable to COVID-19.
• The person filing for the benefit must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020, and must be able to show they are next of kin.
• The deceased, however, does not necessarily have to be a U.S. Citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.
Types of documents to keep:
• Official death certificate that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19, and which shows the death occurred in the United States, its territories, or the District of Columbia.
• Funeral expense documents including receipts, funeral home contracts, and so forth, which should also include the applicant’s name, the deceased person’s name, the amount of funeral expenses, and the dates those expenses were incurred.
• Proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs. The program does not allow duplicate benefits from burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance from voluntary and government agencies such as the Veterans Affairs benefits program, or any other sources.
Allowed expenses:
• Remains transfer
• casket/urns
• burial plots, cremation niches
• state, tribal, territorial, government-mandated expenses
• transportation costs for up to two people to identify the deceased if required by authorities
• funeral servicies
• clergy/officiant servicies
• death certificate costs
• reinterment expenses including funeral services and the cost of identifying disinterred remains