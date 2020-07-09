Due to mechanical issues, the distribution of Farmers to Families food boxes planned for 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at the Upper Missouri Fairgrounds was postponed to 9:30 a.m. to noon today.
Great Plains Food Bank is partnering with the USDA to help distribute food grown by American farmers to American families in need. The program was funded by the CARES Act to help farmers, whose supply chains to market have been disrupted, and families, whose lives and livelihoods have been disrupted by the pandemic.
The distribution this month is 1,400 boxes filled with a variety of homegrown produce ranging from things like apples and cucumbers to potatoes and carrots.
There will be two distributions this month in Williston. The next will be July 23.
There are no income requirements for this program. Anyone needing food can pick up a box. In addition, caregivers who know of people who might need one of the boxes can pick up food for those individuals.
Deliveries can also be arranged if necessary. Call Rachel at 701-390-2513 or email her at rmonge@greatplainsfoodbank.org for information about that.