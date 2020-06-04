Seven hundred boxes of fresh produce are headed to Williston, thanks to CARES Act funding for the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
Farmers have been struggling amid disrupted supply chains to get their products to market, while families are also struggling to survive amid disrupted livelihoods. The idea behind the Farmers to Families Food Box was to put those two needs together to ease both problems with one program.
Great Plains Food Bank is facilitating distribution of the boxes, which will contain about 22 pounds of seven different types of produce. The exact contents are not yet known.
The boxes will arrive in Williston for distribution from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds parking lot, located at 519 53rd Street East.
It will be a drive-through, contactless distribution for anyone in need of food assistance. There are no income requirements for this program. Anyone affected by the pandemic who is in need of food is welcome to come and get a box.
The only question participants will be asked is how many are living in the household. This is primarily so that Great Plains can report how many families were helped by the program, as well as to ensure that appropriate amounts are distributed.
“We will try to accommodate if a family size is really large,” Regional Services Manager Rachel Monge said.
Great Plains is even allowing individuals to pick up boxes for other people who may be unable get to the Fairgrounds. In limited cases, Monge said they might even be able to deliver food boxes. Monge’s phone number is 790-390-2513 if anyone wants to arrange a delivery.
Monge said they are also reaching out to local helping agencies, to see if any of them want to come pick up boxes for clients who may be unable to get to the fairgrounds.
“We have a really robust system of food pantries across the state,” Monge said. “And folks can access that on the Great Plains website under get help. We list all the food pantries and websites whether we partner with them or just know about them, so people can find access to food that is near them in a quick, easy manner.”
Nationally, the Farm Food to Families Program has distributed 5 million boxes containing fresh produce, dairy and meat products to families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. More are expected in the future.
“This is only the beginning for the program,” Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said. “With continued support, we expect up to 40 million boxes will be delivered throughout the country by June 30th.”
Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to President Donald Trump, said the program is getting food to even the hardest to reach places, through partnerships with food banks, nonprofits and faith-based communities.
“Since our launch of the Farmers to Families Food Box, 5 million boxes have been successfully delivered to Americans most in need all across the country,” she said. “Through this innovative program small and regional distributors are bringing back their workforce to procure food directly from our American farmers and ranchers.”
In all, USDA has $3 billion for the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables and dairy and meat from farmers to fill family-sized boxes of food. It has so far spent $1.2 billion of that.
USDA partners with regional suppliers to pack the boxes, many of whose workers have been impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels, and other food service businesses. After the boxes are packed, they are then transported to nonprofits like Great Plains Food Bank which can facilitate distribution.
“At a time when our clientele is increasing and we have a dire need for food, it’s disheartening to see stories of farmers leaving product in the fields or being forced to dump their excess milk. The Farmers to Families Food Box Program really is a win-win-win; for the farmers, distributors, and for our hungry neighbors,” Great Plains Food Bank President Melissa Sobolik said. “Our work is centered on logistics and being certain that we serve these high quality food items to those in need efficiently and safely. This program goes so far to eliminating some of that loss and getting it into the hands of those most hurt by this pandemic.”