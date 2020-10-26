The North Dakota Department of Human Services, in partnership with Child Care Aware of North Dakota, has launched a survey to assess the impact of COVID-19 on child care since March and to help better understand what working families may need going forward.
The survey will provide lawmakers and agency officials with important data as they consider issues related to child care and the needs of young families.
All North Dakota families whose household includes children ranging in age from newborn to 12 are encouraged to participate. The survey ends Sunday, Nov. 1.
Families can access the short online survey at www.ndchildcare.org. Families unable to complete the survey online can participate by calling 800-997-8515 and pressing 1 to speak to a Child Care Data and Referral Specialist.
Department Executive Director Chris Jones urged families of young children to participate. “Access to high quality early childhood services strengthens our communities, our workforce and our families,” he said. “As businesses and schools strive to continue providing goods and services and a quality education to children during this pandemic, agencies are hearing anecdotally that many families continue to face child care challenges. We want to collect more information directly from families on this important topic.”
For questions about taking the survey, contact Child Care Aware at survey@ndchildcare.org.