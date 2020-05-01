Williston State College's nursing students surprised the staff at the Family Crisis Shelter Friday, May 1, as they dropped off a literal truckload of support from the community.
Tiffany Henry, networking representative for the Student Nursing Organization, SNO, said that as art of the nursing program, she and the students strive to do various community-related projects. With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping crowds from gathering, Henry said she wanted to come up with something that was positive, would do some good and get the community involved while keeping socially distant.
For the last two weeks, Henry and her students have been collecting hundreds of items dropped off from individuals, businesses and organizations, which they delivered to the Shelter on Friday. In all, it took five vehicles to transport all the donations to the shelter, with nursing students and Shelter staff bringing in clothes, toiletries, toys, games and food by the armfuls. Along with the plethora of household items donated, hundreds of dollars in gift cards from local businesses were also given for food, fuel and more.
"When they said they were bringing some donations over, I didn't expect even a fourth of this," Shelter Director Lana Bonnet told the Williston Herald. "We are so very, very grateful for this. This is going to make a huge impact for us. A lot of the people that come to us come to us with nothing. So for those people who don't have those basic materials, this is going to make a huge difference."
Henry said that being part of a community and giving back is always important, but it becomes especially vital in times of emergency to show people that they are not alone, and that there are people willing to give back.
"Everybody is kind of on lock down, and everybody gets a little afraid of everything that's going on, so it's a way to bring the community back as one," Henry said. "As nursing students we can't be on the front lines, so this is our way of getting out and contributing and helping the community."