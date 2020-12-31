The final tallies are coming in, but all signs point to the Williston Community Builders having a successful year for their inaugural Evergreen Roadshow Raffle.
The raffle was held earlier in December, and featured a variety of Christmas trees and wreaths, which much like the Festival of Trees. The trees and wreaths were donated by Handy Andy’s Nursery and decorated by local businesses and loaded with gifts to be raffled off. The trees featured a variety of different styles and colors, coinciding with each business’ theme, such as camping, ice fishing and staying fit. Under the trees, presents like Yeti coolers, espresso machines, fitness equipment and more were included.
The Community Builders hoped to raise $40,000 with the raffle, and Treasurer Amanda Colebank said the community came out once again to not only help reach that goal, but surpass it.
“It was definitely above and beyond what we expected, which was great,” Colebank told the Williston Herald. “Since this was our first year doing it we really had no expectation, but we were able to raise over $55,000 to go back to our community.”
The Builders sold 309,000 entries for the trees and wreaths, which then had to be printed, cut out and sorted for the raffle, which was held live on Facebook Dec 16. From here, Colebank said the group will meet after the New Year to begin discussing where the funds will go. In the past, the Community Builders have donated funds to organizations such as Entertainment, Inc!, The James Memorial Art Center, the Williston High School Drama Department and the Military Affairs Committee, providing a pivotal donation in getting the Freedom Monument constructed.
Colebank said the group hopes to make the Roadshow Raffle an annual event separate from the Festival of Trees. More events mean more opportunity to raise money for the community, Colebank said, which is main goal of the Builders. And the group is able to continually meet that goal, she added, thanks to the generosity of those in the area.
“The community always amazes me, and this year was no different.” She said. “Our whole goal is to make Williston a better place, one friendly face at a time, and so we do everything we can do make that happen.”
Colebank said the Community Builders are currently accepting ideas and feedback on where the money would best be used. To share your feedback, contact the Williston Community Builders at willistoncommunitybuilders@gmail.com.