Winners from the Williston Rotary Club "Nominate an Essential Worker Challenge"

 Williston Rotary Club

Williston Rotary Club has announced its winners for the Essential Workers Challenge, recognizing outstanding workers and businesses in the community.

In May, the organization asked residents to nominate individuals and companies that they felt have gone above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic. Williston Rotarian Bruce Conway told the Williston Herald the goal was to highlight those in the community that have continued to serve the public amid coronavirus concerns.

“The stories that touched my heart the most are those of the otherwise unsung heroes that brought joy to those they served, from cleaning service people to the clerks behind the counters, the community lunch service crews and to the hospital and long-term care teams,” Conway said in a release. “The stories include the people that found themselves above their experience level, saw a need, and grew quickly to the challenge. There are those whose ‘everyday’ jobs now were front-and-center, with the special skills they brought that otherwise go unnoticed. These are the folks that stepped up their game and rose to meet unique challenges that we now faced, bringing their sensibility and action.”

With money received from Rotary District 5580, the club will purchase $2,000 in $50 gift certificates from local merchants to award to to those recognized.

Individuals recognized are:

Jazmyn, 3 Amigos/My Swirl

Misty, Landmark/Chatter

JoAnn, Albertsons

Avery, M&H Gas & Convenience Store

Faye, Bethel Lutheran

Kenny, Montana Dakota Utilities

Karla, Bethel Lutheran

Richard, Metro Building Maintenance

Leah, Bethel Lutheran

Liz, Model Cleaners

Sylvia, Cash Wise Foods

Tammy, ND Pharmacy

Mad Max, Cherry Creek Radio

Karin, NWHSC (Social Services)

Caitlin, CHI St. Alexius

Betty, NWHSC (Human Service Center)

Jami, CHI St. Alexius

Kristen, Trinity Western Dakota Clinic

Johnson, CHI St. Alexius

David, United Parcel Services

Shawna, CHI/Destiny Med Spa

Brenda, US Postal Service

David, City of Williston

Jodie, US Postal Service

Debbie, Cleaning Service

Karin, Walmart

Crysta,l Cleaning Service

Jan, Western Cooperative Credit Union

Jan, Community Connections

Mike, Williams Co. Emergency Management

Rhys, Culver’s

Tanner, Williston Police Department

Sara, GPWHC

Anna, Williston School District #1

Faith United Methodist – GIFT Meals Upper Missouri District Health Unit

Great Plains Womens Health Center Walt’s Market

Nemont Williston Installations Team

Williston School District #1 Food Service

Menards

