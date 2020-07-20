Williston Rotary Club has announced its winners for the Essential Workers Challenge, recognizing outstanding workers and businesses in the community.
In May, the organization asked residents to nominate individuals and companies that they felt have gone above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic. Williston Rotarian Bruce Conway told the Williston Herald the goal was to highlight those in the community that have continued to serve the public amid coronavirus concerns.
“The stories that touched my heart the most are those of the otherwise unsung heroes that brought joy to those they served, from cleaning service people to the clerks behind the counters, the community lunch service crews and to the hospital and long-term care teams,” Conway said in a release. “The stories include the people that found themselves above their experience level, saw a need, and grew quickly to the challenge. There are those whose ‘everyday’ jobs now were front-and-center, with the special skills they brought that otherwise go unnoticed. These are the folks that stepped up their game and rose to meet unique challenges that we now faced, bringing their sensibility and action.”
With money received from Rotary District 5580, the club will purchase $2,000 in $50 gift certificates from local merchants to award to to those recognized.
Individuals recognized are:
Jazmyn, 3 Amigos/My Swirl
Misty, Landmark/Chatter
JoAnn, Albertsons
Avery, M&H Gas & Convenience Store
Faye, Bethel Lutheran
Kenny, Montana Dakota Utilities
Karla, Bethel Lutheran
Richard, Metro Building Maintenance
Leah, Bethel Lutheran
Liz, Model Cleaners
Sylvia, Cash Wise Foods
Tammy, ND Pharmacy
Mad Max, Cherry Creek Radio
Karin, NWHSC (Social Services)
Caitlin, CHI St. Alexius
Betty, NWHSC (Human Service Center)
Jami, CHI St. Alexius
Kristen, Trinity Western Dakota Clinic
Johnson, CHI St. Alexius
David, United Parcel Services
Shawna, CHI/Destiny Med Spa
Brenda, US Postal Service
David, City of Williston
Jodie, US Postal Service
Debbie, Cleaning Service
Karin, Walmart
Crysta,l Cleaning Service
Jan, Western Cooperative Credit Union
Jan, Community Connections
Mike, Williams Co. Emergency Management
Rhys, Culver’s
Tanner, Williston Police Department
Sara, GPWHC
Anna, Williston School District #1
Faith United Methodist – GIFT Meals Upper Missouri District Health Unit
Great Plains Womens Health Center Walt’s Market
Nemont Williston Installations Team
Williston School District #1 Food Service
Menards