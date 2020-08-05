Equinor, an international energy company, is donating over $10,000 in health and safety supplies to schools in McKenzie, Mountrail, and Williams counties in North Dakota.
The donated supplies will help school communities to enact health and safety precautions to protect teachers, school personnel, and students from contracting and spreading COVID-19 as they restart in-person learning.
“Equinor has built its business on a strong foundation of community trust, collaboration, and stewardship. This donation signifies both our gratitude for the local education community and our commitment to the health and safety of the communities in which we live and work,” said Linda Pitman, Williston Basin Regional Manager.
Equinor has had a presence in North Dakota since 2011 and employs over 100 professionals.
Throughout its 48 years, Equinor has taken an active approach to helping communities, supporting a range of programs, organizations and communities where the company has operations.
“As a parent of a student and with many friends who are educators, I am grateful that our company can fill a much-needed gap in available resources so students and teachers in northwest North Dakota feel confident as they re-enter school buildings this fall,” remarked Pitman.
The recently donated health and safety supplies are not the only avenue Equinor has deployed to support quality education in northwest North Dakota. Equinor, in partnership with the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation, is now accepting applications for the 2020 Equinor STEM Education Fellowships teacher program.
The Fellowships provide STEM educators with resources to support their professional development, and to enhance STEM education in the region for students, educators, and their local communities. Program details, an application, and deadline information are available at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org.
“Equinor has been such a great community partner, not only for the region, but also for the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation,” remarked Ward Koeser, Board Chair of the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation. “We are excited to see their impact continue to grow in northwest North Dakota.”