EOG Resources and its employees have committed more than $822,000 to more than 40 different food banks. The funds were the result of a company-wide, unlimited 2-for-1 matching gifts program that ran through the month of June.
“EOG’s culture is the key to our success,” said EOG CEO Bill Thomas. “During uncertain times such as these, we rely on our employee culture to help our business stay resilient, consistently innovate, and find ways to give back to our communities in meaningful ways.”
Among the recipients of the donation drive was the Great Plains Food Bank, which received a combined $3,785 from EOG and employees.
“These are difficult times for so many and the employees, leadership and all involved at EOG Resources truly came together to help those struggling with food insecurity,” said Great Plains Food Bank President Melissa Sobolik. “We thank EOG Resources for their commitment to the fight to end hunger.”
Other recipients included the Houston Food Bank, San Antonio Food Bank, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Food Bank of the Rockies, West Texas Food Bank, East Texas Food Bank, Tarrant Area Food Bank, and the Roadrunner Food Bank (NM), among more.
The 2-for-1 matching gifts program for food banks was in addition to EOG’s standard matching gifts program, in which the company matches charitable gifts up to $75,000 per employee per year.