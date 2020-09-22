Enrollment at Williston State College fell from 1,132 students in 2019 to 959 this fall.
The drop of 16% had much to do with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
“There is no doubt the COVID-19 pandemic has affected our recruitment efforts and resulting fall enrollment,” WSC President John Miller said. “Traditionally, the spring is our primary recruitment season for incoming freshmen and students interested in dual credit coursework, and when regional high schools were closed last spring due to COVID-19, it limited our ability to reach prospective students.”
The college's census totals are released four weeks after the start of classes.
While enrollment fell, there was a 10% increase in registration for online courses. Some Trade and Industry programs, including IT, Business Management and Transportation also saw increases
In its release announcing enrollment, WSC highlighted the economic impact of scholarships.
Regional scholarships supported through the WSC Foundation play an even more important role in supporting students who want to attend Williston State College. This fall, $716,000 in regional and endowed scholarships have been awarded to WSC students, in addition to other scholarships and federal financial aid.
The Williston State College spring 2021 schedule is available now. Enrollment opens Nov. 2.